Can the Union Budget 2024-25 boost wage growth and job creation to spark consumption demand?
Boosting wage growth and creating jobs are sure-shot ways to improve consumption demand. Over the years, it's proven to be an uphill task for India but can the Union Budget 2024-25 change this trajectory?
Boosting wage growth and creating jobs are sure-shot ways to improve consumption demand. Over the years, it's proven to be an uphill task for India but can the Union Budget 2024-25 change this trajectory?
Here’s the indian dream: A well-paying job in a good company. And to achieve this, students study late into the night, and often dip into family savings. But in recent times, this dream has soured for the millions of workers entering India’s workforce annually. The lack of adequate jobs remains a challenge for policymakers in the country despite the high economic growth rate of 7% and above in recent years.