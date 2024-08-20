scorecardresearch
Can Titan’s ₹1 lakh crore dream sparkle amid challenges?

Feedback

Titan Company, the gem in the Tata Sons vault, has set its sights on achieving Rs 1 lakh crore in revenues, despite facing challenges on multiple fronts. It is betting on affluent customers and innovations like lightweight jewellery. Will this pay off?
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)
Branded jewellery was a novelty in 1994, when Titan launched the Tanishq jewellery range, nearly a decade after captivating India’s market with quartz analogue wristwatches and unwinding the monopoly of ‘Timekeeper to the Nation’ HMT. Today, 30 years later, Titan’s branded jewellery division fetches nearly 90% of its revenue.

