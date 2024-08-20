Can Titan’s ₹1 lakh crore dream sparkle amid challenges?
Titan Company, the gem in the Tata Sons vault, has set its sights on achieving Rs 1 lakh crore in revenues, despite facing challenges on multiple fronts. It is betting on affluent customers and innovations like lightweight jewellery. Will this pay off?
C.K. Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)
Branded jewellery was a novelty in 1994, when Titan launched the Tanishq jewellery range, nearly a decade after captivating India’s market with quartz analogue wristwatches and unwinding the monopoly of ‘Timekeeper to the Nation’ HMT. Today, 30 years later, Titan’s branded jewellery division fetches nearly 90% of its revenue.