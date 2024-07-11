Clarity, more tax sops: Will Modi 3.0 maiden Budget make taxpayers smile?
With the Budget around the corner, taxpayers are hoping that the government will offer them some sops and clear any lingering confusion over choosing between the two tax regimes
Shivam confronts a dilemma every year. The 28-year-old private sector employee gets stressed making the annual choice between the two taxation regimes for individuals in India—the old, which allows deductions for investments and some other expenses, and the new regime introduced in April 2020, which does not allow such deductions but has lower rates.