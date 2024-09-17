scorecardresearch
Business Today
Climate chaos: Rising heatwaves, unpredictable weather are fueling persistent food inflation and straining consumer budgets

Frequent heatwaves, high night-time temperatures, unseasonal rains, and floods are impacting cropping cycles and food prices adversely. Food inflation, once a seasonal issue, is now a persistent problem hitting consumer demand. Is there a solution in sight?
Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: Sep 29, 2024
If you have been keeping your air conditioners and fans on for longer and are paying more for food items in recent years, it’s interconnected. This is because rising temperatures have not only made the summer months longer and hotter but have also impacted food production—increasing everything from your electricity to grocery bills—a stark reminder that climate change is upon us.

