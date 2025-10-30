“Continuous learning crucial for non-tech CEOs”: Manoj Kohli, Former MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel, on what needs to be done to stay ahead in the game

Q. India seems to be in the early phases of adopting AI and other advanced technologies. How can Indian companies leapfrog to catch up with global advances?

India is indeed in the early stages of AI adoption. To leapfrog, companies should focus on building on their specific use cases of the sector, strategic partnerships, investing in talent development, and adopting agile methodologies. Embracing open-source AI models can also accelerate the progress.

Q. CEOs of non-technology companies are often technology challenged. How will this impact their companies? And what should they be doing?

For non-tech CEOs, continuous learning is crucial. They should engage with technology advisors, attend industry workshops, and foster a culture of digital literacy. Prioritising technology investments that align with business goals is key. And finally, “reverse mentorship” of young bright engineers in the company will surely bring such CEOs up to speed.

Q. With rapid advances of AI, global IT companies are letting go of their employees in large numbers. How should these companies manage this restructuring and transformation?

Global Indian IT companies managing employee layoffs due to AI transformation should focus on reskilling and upskilling their workforce. Redeploying talent to new roles in AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity, while also exploring new service offerings, will be essential. In addition, young Indian talent needs to be counselled to rededicate themselves to the organisation’s outcomes fully and wean them away from moonlighting practices.Q. In the new emerging corporate environment, a case has been made to merge the CHRO and CTO roles in companies. What are the pros and cons?

Merging CHRO and CTO roles could streamline operations and foster a more integrated approach to human capital and technology strategy. Pros include better alignment of talent with tech initiatives and a unified vision. Cons might involve potential conflicts in focus areas or the difficulty in finding individuals with expertise in both domains.

Q. What are the crucial skills that leaders need in the age of AI?

Leaders need to personally utilise AI through adopting one business use case which when completed he/she can showcase to all the senior management. Then leaders have to track the top use case in each business review meeting so that the adoption can be cascaded across all the levels. Finally, leaders have to recognise and reward the AI change masters across the organisation who have deployed AI use case successfully.