Cost cuts and smart capex kept India Inc’s bottom line strong in FY25. Will demand catch up now?

Cost cuts and smart capex kept India Inc&rsquo;s bottom line strong in FY25 but with sales still sluggish, can capacity utilisation and demand catch up in FY26?

Rahul Oberoi
Print Edition: 20 Jul, 2025
In spite of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, global tariff war ignited by US President Donald Trump and tepid urban demand, corporate India is in a good shape on the most important parameters—balance sheets, profitability and credit quality. Companies listed on the domestic bourses reported a record net profit of nearly Rs 17 lakh crore in the previous financial year on highest-ever gross sales of almost Rs 180 lakh crore compared to consolidated profit and gross sales of Rs 15.2 lakh crore and Rs 165 lakh crore, respectively, in FY24.