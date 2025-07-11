Cost cuts and smart capex kept India Inc’s bottom line strong in FY25. Will demand catch up now?

In spite of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, global tariff war ignited by US President Donald Trump and tepid urban demand, corporate India is in a good shape on the most important parameters—balance sheets, profitability and credit quality. Companies listed on the domestic bourses reported a record net profit of nearly Rs 17 lakh crore in the previous financial year on highest-ever gross sales of almost Rs 180 lakh crore compared to consolidated profit and gross sales of Rs 15.2 lakh crore and Rs 165 lakh crore, respectively, in FY24.