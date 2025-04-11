Debt funds have come into vogue amidst the market volatility. Will they continue to see demand?
Keep it fixed
The recent correction in the Indian markets has led many mutual fund investors to take cover in safer, fixed-income instruments as they look to tide over the storm. This comes even as the sharp ups and downs in equity and debt markets have spooked foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have shifted between risk-on and risk-off sentiment.