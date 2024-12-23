Dinesh Khara’s legacy at SBI: Tripling profits, redefining productivity, and cementing global dominance
Dinesh Kumar Khara stewarded SBI through multiple challenges during his tenure, while ensuring that profits tripled, productivity soared, and the bank consolidated its global standing
DINESH KUMAR KHARA, Former Chairman, SBI Tenure: Oct 7, 2020–Aug 28, 2024
Dinesh Kumar Khara stepped into the corner office of State Bank of India (SBI) in October 2020, just before he confronted one of the toughest challenges of his career—the devastating second wave of Covid-19. At that time, SBI faced a range of challenges, particularly concerns about how the balance sheet would appear in light of the lockdowns.