Diversifying Investments: Financial Products of Today's Women

While gold and FDs were once the default option, today's women are exploring MFs, equities, and other financial products.

Anagh Pal
Anagh Pal
Print Edition: 21 Dec, 2025
Towards Financial Independence
Gold and bank fixed deposits were once their investments of choice, but women these days are increasingly turning to equities, mutual funds, and other goal-based financial products to generate higher returns.