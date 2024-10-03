Edtech MBAs: Once the future of education, now falling short of career promises?
Once considered the future of education, the edtech MBA was a popular choice for many an ambitious professional in India. But is it coming through on the promise of career progress?
A year after Ritwik Sen (name changed) joined a multinational telecom services company in a management role, he was asked by the company to enrol in a sponsored six-month management course on leadership offered through an edtech firm. Sen, who has an MCA degree and 12 years of work experience, was told that this would help him get promoted.