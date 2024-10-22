Electric showdown: Who will dominate the thrilling battle of e-bikes from entry-level to premium?
From the entry-level to premium and the nascent electric bike segments, firms are engaged in a fierce battle, even as technology is opening up newer fronts. Who will emerge victorious?
The screen parted. The fog cleared. And Freedom emerged slowly on a pedestal, as a pair of wings was lowered from above to flank it. It was a dramatic event on a pleasant July day in Pune earlier this year. And, no, it was not the declaration of Independence, but the launch of the world’s first CNG (compressed natural gas)-powered motorbike, the Freedom 125,