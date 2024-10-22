scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Electric showdown: Who will dominate the thrilling battle of e-bikes from entry-level to premium?

Feedback

Electric showdown: Who will dominate the thrilling battle of e-bikes from entry-level to premium?

From the entry-level to premium and the nascent electric bike segments, firms are engaged in a fierce battle, even as technology is opening up newer fronts. Who will emerge victorious?
Astha Oriel
Print Edition: Oct 27, 2024
From the entry-level to premium and the nascent electric bike segments, firms are engaged in a fierce battle, even as Technology is opening up newer fronts. Who will emerge victorious?
From the entry-level to premium and the nascent electric bike segments, firms are engaged in a fierce battle, even as Technology is opening up newer fronts. Who will emerge victorious?

The screen parted. The fog cleared. And Freedom emerged slowly on a pedestal, as a pair of wings was lowered from above to flank it. It was a dramatic event on a pleasant July day in Pune earlier this year. And, no, it was not the declaration of Independence, but the launch of the world’s first CNG (compressed natural gas)-powered motorbike, the Freedom 125,

×