Business Today
Job creation and skilling were key priorities in the Union Budget. India Inc. has welcomed the five schemes, including the employment-linked incentives, but it is waiting for the fine print to assess the impact. Will the schemes work?
Surabhi
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
Employment-linked incentive: India Inc. awaits the fine print

Employment and skilling: these words came up 23 times and 10 times, respectively, in the Budget speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. No wonder then that these are perhaps the most talked about proposals in this year’s Budget, even overshadowing Part B of the Budget that deals with tax and tends to be the most-awaited part of the annual exercise.

