Entertainment sector poised for explosive growth as segments gain momentum
As segments within the entertainment sector start to gain scale, the game is well-poised for a big explosion
As segments within the entertainment sector start to gain scale, the game is well-poised for a big explosion
How does one differentiate between technology and what is today, in general parlance, called digital? Ask Kiran Mani—the CEO of Viacom18 Digital Ventures—this question and he takes some time to gather his thoughts. “It’s crucial to make a distinction. Technology distributes content, while digital creates a marketplace for it,” he says.