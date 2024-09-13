scorecardresearch
Entertainment sector poised for explosive growth as segments gain momentum

Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Sep 15, 2024
How does one differentiate between technology and what is today, in general parlance, called digital? Ask Kiran Mani—the CEO of Viacom18 Digital Ventures—this question and he takes some time to gather his thoughts. “It’s crucial to make a distinction. Technology distributes content, while digital creates a marketplace for it,” he says.

