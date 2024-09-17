Evolution of Athera: How this Bengaluru-based VC fund is shaping the future with a tech-driven vision
Identifying opportunities in advance has stood this Bengaluru-based VC fund in good stead. Now, with a heightened focus on technology, it wants to sustain the success
From left: Parag Dhol, General Partner, Athera Venture Partners; Rutvik Doshi, GP, Athera; Samir Kumar, GP, Athera; Rajiv Mehta, GP, Athera
Venture capital firm Athera Venture Partners’ office is tucked away in a small lane in Bengaluru’s Domlur area. It is housed in a modest building, and the set-up is spartan, a sharp contrast to the VC landscape, where firms are generally known to be more ostentatious.