Health Boost: Budget 2025-26 expected to focus on primary healthcare, digital health
The healthcare sector is expected to receive a shot in the arm in Budget 2025-26, with a focus on primary healthcare, digital health, and boosting pharmaceutical manufacturing and research. But challenges like the shortage of healthcare professionals remain.
Easing the Burden
Baljeet singh, a 60-year-old farmer from Punjab, had never given much thought to healthcare, aside from the occasional visit to the local doctor for treating a common cold or fever.