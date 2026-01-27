Business Today
For urban Gen Z, health is a daily consideration

Urban India's Gen Z is beginning to treat health as a daily consideration. This change is driven by access to information, rising lifestyle risks and a desire to avoid future illness.

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: 01 Feb, 2026
It often starts small. Checking the nutrition label on a pack of snacks before tossing it inside the bag. Skipping a second cup of coffee because sleep was short the preceding night. Mentioning stress or sugar levels in a casual conversation.