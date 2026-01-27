For urban Gen Z, health is a daily consideration

It often starts small. Checking the nutrition label on a pack of snacks before tossing it inside the bag. Skipping a second cup of coffee because sleep was short the preceding night. Mentioning stress or sugar levels in a casual conversation. Across India’s cities, young adults are beginning to factor health more directly into everyday decisions. What they eat, what they buy and how they spend are increasingly being influenced by concerns around fitness, energy and long-term wellbeing. These patterns come through in the BT-PRICE Gen Z Consumption Behaviour Survey conducted by the think tank PRICE for Business Today, which covered people aged 18–29 across 12 urban centres, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, along with Tier II cities such as Indore, Jaipur, Kochi and Surat. These findings suggest that health awareness among young consumers is spreading beyond a few large metros. The Information Loop To understand what underpins this behaviour, experts point to the environment young people live in. With AI and online tools becoming more accessible, some young people may delay seeking professional medical advice. -Dr Samir Parikh, Psychiatrist, Fortis Healthcare and Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program “They are surrounded by constant digital information, covering diet, exercise and ideas around appearance, body image and fitness. This exposure shapes how they think about health and influences daily habits, including exercise routines and lifestyle choices,” says Dr Samir Parikh, a psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare and Chairperson of the Fortis National Mental Health Program and Adayu Mindulness, a mental health treatment centre. This growing attentiveness comes against a changing health backdrop. Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 by the Union health ministry show that more than one in four Indian adults is overweight or obese, with the prevalence higher in urban areas. Among the younger population, concerns around weight, stamina and metabolic health are beginning to enter everyday conversations earlier than they used to. Food habits are an example; many respondents say they read nutrition labels or ingredient lists when purchasing packaged foods and beverages. This does not always result in the healthiest choice, but indicates greater engagement with what is being consumed. Sugar content, fats and additives are more likely to be noticed than they were a few years ago. At the same time, the digital environment also carries risks. “Misinformation, particularly around substance use or self-managed health advice, can affect decision-making. With artificial intelligence and online tools becoming more accessible, some young people may delay seeking professional medical advice, which can affect timely care and treatment adherence,” says Dr Parikh. Budgets Hold Back Income, however, continues to influence outcomes. A large portion of those surveyed are students or in the early stages of their careers. Limited disposable income means health-related intentions often confront financial limitations. In practice, this leads to trade-offs rather than strict discipline, with price frequently determining the final purchase. Out-of-pocket expenses still account for about 39.4% of total health spending in India, creating ongoing affordability barriers for young consumers, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently said. Health Economist Arup Mitra, Professor and Dean at South Asian University, New Delhi, points out that income remains the most binding constraint shaping health behaviour in India. “Demand for healthcare products is limited in India because income is a major determinant. Limited incomes pose a serious constraint on wellbeing,” he says. Among younger and young adult age groups, he adds, stronger intervention is required. “For certain age brackets, particularly the young and young adult cohorts, healthcare products must be available free of cost. Costs will have to be highly subsidised, or prices must have a ceiling. Despite privatisation in the health sector, strict regulation is needed when it comes to pricing.” One notable finding is the similarity between metros and Tier-II cities. Young people in cities such as Surat, Indore and Kochi display awareness levels close to those in larger urban centres. Access to smartphones, social platforms and online information has narrowed earlier differences even if spending power varies. India now has over 750 million smartphone users, and urban internet penetration exceeds 70%, including in Tier II cities, enabling young consumers to access health information, peer feedback and product comparisons with ease. Education and employment status also play a role. Graduates tend to engage more consistently with health information, while students show awareness but less consistency, often because purchase decisions depend on family budgets. As people begin earning independently, habits start to settle. One’s Own Way There is also a strong tendency towards self-reliance. “Health is often viewed as something that can be managed independently, with external intervention seen as a last resort. In this context, access to accurate information becomes critical. Healthy habits do strengthen resilience, but early consultation with healthcare professionals remains important,” says Dr Parikh. Health concerns extend beyond diet. Respondents link wellbeing to stamina, sleep quality, stress levels and risk of future illness. These concerns influence interest in fitness services, preventive check-ups and diagnostics, even among those who remain cautious about spending. Diagnostics chains have reported double-digit annual growth in preventive health screenings with younger urban consumers increasingly accounting for first-time tests. Consumers are far more engaged in monitoring their health. This has brought younger cohorts into the diagnostics ecosystem. -Surendran Chemmenkotil, MD, Metropolis Healthcare “Preventive healthcare in India has moved firmly into the mainstream, with post-Covid awareness accelerating the shift towards early detection and proactive health management across age groups. Consumers are far more engaged in monitoring their health regularly, and this has also brought younger cohorts, including Gen Z, into the diagnostics ecosystem earlier, through first-time preventive screenings driven by fitness awareness, lifestyle choices and digital engagement. This shift in consumer behaviour has been a key growth driver for Metropolis Healthcare,” says Surendran Chemmenkotil, Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare. Social media is part of this environment, but not always as a driver of trust. While platforms introduce ideas around nutrition and fitness, many respondents appear sceptical of exaggerated claims. Personal experience and peer feedback carry more weight than endorsements. Further, factors such as brand perception, ease of access and speed of availability influence choices. “E-commerce platforms and brand communication, along with peer influence and social conformity, play a role in shaping decisions. All these elements need to be considered together when assessing health behaviour among younger populations,” says Dr Parikh. The survey also points to a change in consumption priorities. Status-led purchases appear less central to this age group. Brand recognition matters, but usefulness and perceived health impact increasingly shape decisions. Attention Sans Alarm A 2025 report by descriptor Burson titled Gen Z: Calling for Healthcare Connection and Change finds that Indian Gen Z is approaching healthcare with a largely positive and engaged mindset. The report shows that 78% of respondents experience positive emotions when actively managing their health, pointing to a stronger focus on preventive care, mental health awareness and regular health decision-making rather than crisis-driven treatment. While digital tools play a growing role, trust in traditional healthcare remains strong, with a majority preferring in-person consultations and relying on doctors and hospitals. Cost, access and misinformation continue to pose challenges, even as health engagement deepens among young adults. For public health, this behaviour carries implications. A population that reads labels and seeks information is more responsive to preventive measures. India’s Gen Z is not rejecting consumption, but it is spending with more caution and asking more questions. As this group grows older and earns more, these habits are likely to influence demand across food, healthcare and lifestyle categories, says Mitra. Across urban India, a growing number of young households including GenZ are also changing their approach to cookware. Non-stick and aluminium utensils, once seen as modern and convenient, are increasingly being replaced by stainless steel pots and pans. For Gen Z and millennials, health concerns are extending beyond ingredients to the materials used in everyday cooking. @neetucsharma