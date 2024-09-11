scorecardresearch
Feedback

From Aadhaar to AI: India's digital revolution sets global benchmark, but data privacy looms large

India's digital transformation has been fuelled by initiatives such as Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker. Moving ahead, the country needs to incorporate emerging technologies and address data privacy concerns as more countries seek to emulate the digital infrastructure
Navneet Dubey 
Print Edition: Sep 15, 2024
India's digital transformation has been fuelled by initiatives such as Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker.

After successfully demonstrating the prowess of India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) during the G20 Summit held here last year, the country is turning its focus towards the increased digitalisation of the economy as it aims to become developed by 2047.

