News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Feedback

From Maruti to Tata Motors, India's top carmakers are racing to meet CNG demand, but EVs and infra hurdles loom

India's top carmakers are racing to cater to the increasing demand for CNG-powered vehicles from wallet-conscious customers. But there are challenges ahead, including the limited number of CNG filling stations and the potential challenge from electric vehicles
Astha Oriel
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
Jumping On The CNG Bandwagon

Long queues outside CNG (compressed natural gas) filling stations are a common enough sight in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metros. But there has been a significant change in recent years, and it has almost gone unnoticed. The vehicles waiting patiently at these pumps aren’t limited to autorickshaws or taxis anymore; there’s a sizeable chunk of private passenger vehicles as well.

