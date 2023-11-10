From the famous Voyage on the Beagle to cricket, here's a look at some exceptional newly-launched watches

Jacob & Co The World Is Yours DUAL TIME ZONE

Known for its avant-garde approach to high watchmaking, Jacob & Co has launched a limited edition (only 999 pieces) dual time zone watch in 18k rose gold. Measuring 43 mm in case diameter, it houses a curved blue lacquered dial. The watch face is adorned with three rose gold-hued continents. At the centre of the dial is a compass with the two time zones at 12 and 6 o’clock, respectively. Also outfitted in 18k rose gold is the caseback that features an engraved depiction of the whole world. The watch is geared with the new and exclusive JCAA11 caliber, a self-winding movement that’s equipped with 42 hours of running time. It comes with a blue alligator strap with an 18k rose gold pin buckle that corresponds to the watch case. Price: $57,000

Bulgari Octo Finissimo CarbonGold

Among the slimmest mechanical watches in the world, Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo line has previously explored materials such as platinum, titanium, rose and yellow gold, and ceramic. Now, the maison combines carbon with rose gold to present a black-grey carbon watch with muted pink-gold highlights. The Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic features the iconic eight-sided case with a 40 mm width and thickness of 6.9 mm, and an octagonal bezel with a rounded addition in carbon. The dial and integrated bracelet are also made from the same material. The exhibition caseback reveals the automatic calibre BVL 138, powered by a platinum micro-rotor, which offers a 60-hour power reserve. Price on request.

Panerai Luminor Due Prada Re-Nylon

Rooted in design and timepiece innovation, the new Luminor Due Prada Re-Nylon collaboration by Panerai and Prada marks the coming together of two storied Italian brands. The cosmopolitan timepieces are set in a polished steel case. PAM01425 and PAM01426 are paired with a matte white dial that illuminates in the dark. PAM01428 features a white sun-brushed dial while PAM01429 is set in a blue sun-brushed dial. The date is shown at 3 o’clock with small seconds at 9 o’clock along with a Panerai inscription at 12 o’clock. The straps are crafted from Prada Re-Nylon material, a regenerated nylon fabric. Price on request.

Vulcain Cricket Nautical

Now here’s a watch that pays tribute to the history of scuba diving. In 1961, Vulcain launched a diving watch with an underwater alarm mechanism that signaled when it was time to resurface. The brand has re-introduced the Cricket Nautical in two new limited edition versions—Lagoon (with a blue dial) in a limited edition of 25 pieces, and Deep Black limited to 50 pieces. Both models embrace the latest watchmaking advances, yet retain the original Cricket Nautical vintage spirit, including the Cricket V-10 manual caliber that ensures its hallmark alarm rings for up to 20 seconds underwater. Price: $4,500

Breitling Navitimer 36 and 32

The Navitimer was first introduced in 1952 as a tool for pilots and has gone on to become one of the most recognisable watches. Now, it has been launched in two new sizes—36 mm and 32 mm—featuring mother-of-pearl dials, lab-grown diamonds and 18k rose gold, giving the legendary navigational watch a versatile elegance. Price on request.

Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art Tribute to Explorer Naturalists

Inspired by the scientific discoveries of the naturalists who travelled the world’s oceans aboard the English ship Beagle in the early 1830s, the ‘Métiers d’Art Tribute to Explorer Naturalists’ is a collection of four 10-piece limited edition watches in pink and white gold. Each 41 mm case blends the talents of the master engraver and the master enameller to craft a watch powered by the self-winding in-house Calibre 1120 AT/1. It comes paired with an alligator strap. Price on request.