Public sector undertakings (PSUs), once considered white elephants, have managed to stage a smart turnaround in recent years with initiatives and reform measures taken by the government bearing fruit
Prince Tyagi
Prince Tyagi and Surabhi
Print Edition: Sep 29, 2024
From white elephants to powerhouses: How PSUs are thriving amid government reforms

From white elephant to a galloping beast. That has been the evolution of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the past few years. Once seen to be slow and inefficient, PSUs have managed to stage a smart turnaround in recent years with initiatives and reform measures taken by the government bearing fruit. The government’s focus on public expenditure in recent years has also put the spotlight on these firms and made them at least partly shoulder the responsibility of a revival in investment.

