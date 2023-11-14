Glass of gold: If you're looking for that perfect drink, look no further than these rare whiskies

Royal Salute Time Chamber By Conrad Shawcross

A limited edition, 53-year-old blend

Now here’s a true collector’s item. Released in a limited edition of only 21 bottles (if you can call them that!), the Royal Salute Time Chamber by Conrad Shawcross is the second iteration in Royal Salute’s Art of Wonder collection. The series collaborates with some of the most visionary artists to create art inspired by whisky blends. British artist Conrad Shawcross has created a hand-spun glass disc—which showcases the link between the concept of time in fine art and luxury whisky—with a crystal decanter to hold the rare 53-year-old Royal Salute blend.

Price $120,000

Yamazaki 18-year-old Mizunara

100th Anniversary Edition

Suntory is celebrating its centenary with the launch of the Yamazaki 18-year-old Mizunara Single Malt which comprises selected malt whiskies all aged a minimum of 18 years in purely mizunara oak casks. Sporting rich notes of dark cherry and ripe peach with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, the limited-edition whisky is bottled at 48 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume). The whisky will be available in select cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Goa.

Price 3 lakh

The Remembering

Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection

What were you doing exactly 40 years ago? Master distillers at Ballantine’s were busy storing whisky in casks for you to enjoy today. Ballantine’s has introduced its 40-year-old Masterclass Collection, called ‘The Remembering,’ in an ultra-limited series of only 108 bottles. The range is the work of Ballantine’s master blenders Jack Goudy and Sandy Hyslop, with Goudy holding the position of master blender between 1959 and 1994, and Hyslop taking over the role until the present day. The range includes rare whiskies from now-ghost distilleries, with each drop in the blend being laid down by Hyslop.

Price $11,000 per bottle

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

100th Anniversary Edition

Launched recently, it is a limited-edition offering that pays tribute to The House of Suntory. The bottle’s packaging features motifs of snow, moon and flowers, representing Japan’s changing seasons. The bridge depicted on the bottle links Japan and the world to the past, present and future. The whisky presents notes of rose, lychee, a hint of rosemary, mature woodiness and sandalwood on the nose. Bottled at 43 per cent ABV, it will be available in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

Price Rs 40,000

Godawan 100

Collector’s edition from Diageo India

It is a collector’s edition artisanal single malt whisky produced by Diageo India in limited batches of 100 bottles each. Each bottle is unique, featuring a bespoke label with a distinctive image of the Great Indian Bustard, known as Godawan. The packaging for each bottle is crafted from old bourbon casks used for maturing the whisky. The whisky itself is double-matured in American ex-bourbon and European oak casks and made from Indian six-row barley. It has a sweet and creamy palate with a richness of grapes and other fruits.

Price Available in Rajasthan for Rs 92,000