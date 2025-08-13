Global headwinds and muted demand will test the resilience of Indian groups making a global splash

In the summer of 2000, Tata Tea acquired UK’s Tetley Tea for $450 million. Nothing spectacular, you might imagine. But it bordered on sheer audacity. After all, the buyer had a net worth of just $114 million and was gobbling a much bigger company, with a revenue of $264 million. Tata Tea saw a strategic rationale for the leveraged buyout (using debt to acquire a company and leveraging the acquired company’s assets as collateral). It gave Tata Tea access to international markets with significant play and scale.