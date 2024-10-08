Goa Institute of Management: A premier destination for students across India, nestled in the heart of the Western Ghats
Nestled in the lush forests of the Western Ghats, the Goa Institute of Management is attracting students from the farthest corners of the country with its up-to-date curriculum and strong heritage
Dhruv Aggarwal’s plans of pursuing his dream of an MBA did not include Goa. But when he started his research to zero in on a B-school after the Common Admission Test, a management school located in a little known corner of the tiniest state—thousands of kilometres away from his home in Delhi—seemed the most obvious choice.