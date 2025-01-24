Govt may look to increase capex, domestic consumption to boost growth

India inc. is brimming with expectations as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2025-26 on February 1. Several sectors are anticipating measures that will revitalise the economy, which has slowed in recent quarters. Equity investors, too, are looking for signals from the Budget to understand the policy direction of the government. According to the First Advance Estimates, India’s economy is likely to grow at 6.4% in FY25, much slower than the 8.2% in the previous fiscal, and at a 4-year low.