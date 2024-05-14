HDFC Ltd's integration with HDFC Bank: Here's why employees can now have the best of both worlds

A chief executive officer (CEO), who interacts with employees on the ground often, gets dozens of suggestions and feedback on policies. HDFC Bank’s CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s expeditions (he goes on bus tours of semi-urban and rural branches) spells a list of actionable items for Vinay Razdan, the Chief Human Resources Officer. “Many issues can be quickly resolved, some are complicated and some are difficult to do because banking is a regulated business with governance and risk involved,” says Razdan. The bank, however, has been quite successful in implementing many suggestions—from vehicle loan policy to higher limits for home loans.