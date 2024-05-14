scorecardresearch
HDFC Ltd's integration with HDFC Bank: Here's why employees can now have the best of both worlds

The integration of mortgage giant HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank sets the stage for making the best of both worlds
Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: May 26, 2024
Vinay Razdan, Chief Human Resources Officer, HDFC Bank
A chief executive officer (CEO), who interacts with employees on the ground often, gets dozens of suggestions and feedback on policies. HDFC Bank’s CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s expeditions (he goes on bus tours of semi-urban and rural branches) spells a list of actionable items for Vinay Razdan, the Chief Human Resources Officer. “Many issues can be quickly resolved, some are complicated and some are difficult to do because banking is a regulated business with governance and risk involved,” says Razdan. The bank, however, has been quite successful in implementing many suggestions—from vehicle loan policy to higher limits for home loans.

