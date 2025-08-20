Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Heal the world: Will India achieve its target of becoming a health tourism hub by 2047?

Heal the world: Will India achieve its target of becoming a health tourism hub by 2047?

India is aiming to become a health tourism destination by 2047. This would need mastering not just drugs and vaccines but also hospital care, diagnostics, digital systems, and clinical expertise. Can it achieve the target?

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: 17 Aug, 2025
Heal the world: Will India achieve its target of becoming a health tourism hub by 2047?
Heal the world: Will India achieve its target of becoming a health tourism hub by 2047?

Some of india’s major metropolitan cities have for years provided healthcare services to patients from Africa, the Middle East, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Central Asia, Africa, Bangladesh, south-east Asia, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan, among others.