Here's why Indian jewellery designers are shining on global red carpets as celebrity favourites

When Jennifer Lopez turned up for the Golden Globes party at the Toronto Film Festival in early September, she had a special India connection. The actor-singer complemented her dress with jewellery from the Sabyasachi High Jewellery collection. She wore bold earrings crafted in 18k gold with morganites, tourmalines, and diamonds. Earlier, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep made a striking appearance on the opulent Grand Theatre Lumiere’s Red Carpet, where she was bestowed with the Honorary Palme d’Or. Indian designer Hanut Singh created the stunning earrings she wore at the event.