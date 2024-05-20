scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Here's why investors are increasingly turning to passive avenues like index funds and ETFs

Investors have been increasingly adopting passive avenues like index funds and ETFs for exposure to benchmark indices. Looking ahead, the trend is expected to gain momentum
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: May 26, 2024
On February 15, 2024, just three months after its launch, Zerodha Fund House—a joint venture between India’s largest stockbroking firm Zerodha Broking and portfolio investing platform smallcase Technologies—attracted 100,000 investors and Rs 500 crore in assets under management (AUM). The fund house took just 40 more days to accomplish the next Rs 500 crore in AUM, because of the sharp rally in the market.

