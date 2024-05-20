Here's why investors are increasingly turning to passive avenues like index funds and ETFs

On February 15, 2024, just three months after its launch, Zerodha Fund House—a joint venture between India’s largest stockbroking firm Zerodha Broking and portfolio investing platform smallcase Technologies—attracted 100,000 investors and Rs 500 crore in assets under management (AUM). The fund house took just 40 more days to accomplish the next Rs 500 crore in AUM, because of the sharp rally in the market.