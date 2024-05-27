Here's why the Indian Railways' dedicated freight corridors could prove to be a game changer
The dedicated freight corridors (DFC) network of the Indian Railways has started attracting more freight players. From connecting major ports to criss-crossing multimodal logistics parks, DFCs are set to be a game changer for freight services in India
A freight train passing through the Ajmer section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
The summer began early in 2022. That March was the hottest on record. That sparked a huge jump in power consumption as people relied on their ACs and coolers to beat the heat wave. That meant a higher demand for coal to feed India’s thermal power plants, which account for over 70% of the country’s power generation.