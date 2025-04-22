Higher public spending, strong policy interventions key to making health an essential good

India’s healthcare sector is a study in contrasts. On the one hand, the country is a global hub for pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical innovation. On the other hand, millions struggle with limited access to quality care and high costs. As the debate over affordability and accessibility deepens, stakeholders say healthcare must be treated as a fundamental right, akin to education, or an essential good like food and water. Bridging this gap, they say, will require not only policy shifts but also a rethink of how India delivers care and higher public investment and private sector participation.