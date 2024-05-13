How Accenture's disability inclusion program is empowering employees and creating a new crop of leaders
Rajesh Kini, a 31-year-old with visual impairment, knows that true vision transcends the gift of sight. Despite his condition, he harbours a dream—to champion accessibility and empower individuals with visual impairment through digital literacy. Since joining Accenture in India in 2019, Kini has been a beneficiary of the company’s robust accessibility initiatives, which have only made his commitment towards inclusivity stronger.