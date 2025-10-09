How Affluent Indians Are Feeling At Home With Luxury

Aashna Khurana is lounging in her living room when we arrive to see the K Villa, designed by architectural firm PSA Interiors and furnished by Design Consultant Heena Handa of EDC Space. A little later, we step out to go to the finely manicured lawn. Aashna walks barefoot from a plush drawing room through a large French door that brings in the verdant views of the lush green outside. We pass by the Buddha sculptures on the way to an animal pen where her five-year-old can play with goats, cows, chickens and ducks. The property has over 5,000 trees and plants and a two-acre food ‘forest’ where they grow fruits and vegetables such as guava, custard apple, oranges and kinu. The Miyawaki-inspired free-flowing forest surrounds the house, branches bowing gracefully into the lake.