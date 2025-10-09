Business Today
How Affluent Indians Are Feeling At Home With Luxury

From classic art on the walls and environmentally sustainable living spaces to personalised interiors, the affluent Indian is leaving no stone unturned to make a home that can uplift more than his social status

E. Jayashree Kurup
E. Jayashree Kurup
Print Edition: 12 Oct, 2025
Aashna Khurana is lounging in her living room when we arrive to see the K Villa, designed by architectural firm PSA Interiors and furnished by Design Consultant Heena Handa of EDC Space. A little later, we step out to go to the finely manicured lawn. Aashna walks barefoot from a plush drawing room through a large French door that brings in the verdant views of the lush green outside. We pass by the Buddha sculptures on the way to an animal pen where her five-year-old can play with goats, cows, chickens and ducks. The property has over 5,000 trees and plants and a two-acre food ‘forest’ where they grow fruits and vegetables such as guava, custard apple, oranges and kinu. The Miyawaki-inspired free-flowing forest surrounds the house, branches bowing gracefully into the lake.