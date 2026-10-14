How B-school students are seeing entrepreneurship as another route to leadership

Picture second-year MBA students in the middle of the placement season. Around them, classmates are preparing for consulting interviews, polishing case studies, and comparing compensation packages. The conventional B-school script is playing out as expected—land a good job, join a marquee company, and start climbing the corporate ladder.

But there is another conversation happening on the other side of the campus.

For a growing number of students, entrepreneurship is no longer a leap taken only after years in corporate India. The idea of building a company or, in today’s parlance, a ‘start-up’ is entering the career conversation much earlier, sometimes even before the first job.

Students are not seeing a corporate role and entrepreneurship as opposing choices. For them, a stint in consulting can sharpen problem-solving, product management can teach customer and product thinking, finance can help evaluate businesses and capital, and a transformation role can teach how organisations change.

The choice is not entirely new. IIM Ahmedabad alumni Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee turned down lucrative investment-banking offers to pursue entrepreneurship, while IIM Calcutta graduates Dharamveer Singh Chauhan and Paavan Nanda chose to build Zostel rather than follow the conventional corporate route. IIM Bangalore alumnus P. C. Mustafa, meanwhile, went on to build iD Fresh Food.

The numbers offer an evidence of the broader shift. The BT-MDRA survey found that the number of successful start-ups at top 25 B-schools increased 60% from the previous year. Those start-ups that have achieved sustainable revenue, market validation, and long-term viability are successful start-ups.

A separate GUESSS India survey of 13,896 higher-education students found that 14% intended to become entrepreneurs immediately after graduation; five years later, the figure rose to 31.4%.

A launch pad

India’s B-schools are responding to this changing calculus. Incubators, founder programmes, alumni networks, investor access and start-up-focused courses are becoming part of the campus infrastructure. The objective is not simply to persuade students to become entrepreneurs, but to make entrepreneurship a credible career pathway alongside the traditional corporate route.

From IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL and ISB Hyderabad’s DLabs to IIM Ahmedabad’s CIIE.CO, India’s top B-schools are getting increasingly serious about building the infrastructure, networks, and support systems needed to turn entrepreneurial ambition into businesses.

Roughly 10-15% are interested in doing something on their own. The societal acceptance of entrepreneurial enterprise orientation is much better than ever before. -Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode

Speaking with Business Today, Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, describes what he is seeing as a “very significant momentum shift towards entrepreneurship”. Among undergraduate students, roughly 10-15% are interested in doing something on their own rather than taking a conventional job.

XLRI’s interpretation is more measured. (Fr.) Sebastian George, SJ, Director, XLRI—Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, cautions against reading the trend as students abandoning corporate careers. Instead, entrepreneurship is being treated as another form of leadership.

“Entrepreneurship in our view is most meaningful when innovation is accompanied by a clear understanding of its impact on employees, communities, markets and the wider society,” he says.

That distinction is important. The story unfolding across India’s B-schools is not necessarily about the death of the MBA-to-corporate-job pipeline. It is about that pipeline becoming less linear.

Founder training ground

Deloitte’s Campus Workforce Trends 2026 study fixes another piece of the puzzle. It does not establish that MBA students are taking corporate jobs to prepare for entrepreneurship. It shows that the roles attracting MBA talent are increasingly building capabilities that are also useful for creating and scaling businesses.

Management consulting and product management for AI-enabled products are among the preferred roles for MBA students, while capabilities such as agile project management, change management, data analytics and experimentation get 15-20% hiring premiums, as per the study.

“The corporate pathway is increasingly equipping MBAs with capabilities that are equally relevant to building and scaling businesses,” says Neelesh Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India.

In effect, the corporate ladder itself is becoming a kind of entrepreneurial training ground.

Yet there is a catch. The gap between wanting to build a company and building one that actually earns money remains substantial. GUESSS found that 32.5% of Indian students were nascent entrepreneurs, while only 4.8% were running revenue-generating businesses.

That is where the expanding ecosystem will face its real test.

But are students increasingly arriving at B-schools with an entrepreneurial ambition, or is the interest in entrepreneurship being created during their time on campus? George believes it is a combination of both. “Some students arrive with a clearly articulated entrepreneurial ambition, often based on a problem they have encountered through their professional or personal experiences. Others discover entrepreneurship during their time at the school,” he adds.

What has changed is how students perceive entrepreneurship. It is increasingly seen not just as an alternative to employment, but as a leadership pathway. -(Fr.) Sebastian George, SJ, Director, XLRI—Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

IIM Kozhikode’s incubator programme IIMK LIVE, launched in 2013, has evolved into a platform offering support from ideation and incubation to fundraising. Similarly, XLRI’s XCEED brings together mentors, investors, industry leaders, and alumni, while its NABARD-supported rural incubation programme works with ventures across 12 eastern and north-eastern states.

For B-schools, that may ultimately prove a more meaningful measure of their entrepreneurial push than the number of start-up competitions, incubators or founder clubs. The test will be whether ideas survive beyond campus.

Chatterjee believes it will take two to five years to see the full impact of many ventures emerging from the ecosystem.

That is perhaps why the most interesting change is not that every MBA student now wants to become a founder. Most do not. It is that the definition of a successful MBA career is becoming broader.

As Chatterjee puts it, there is a “start-up infection”. Whether it eventually becomes a fever, he says, is a matter of time.

@Palakagarwal64