Business Today
How Glenmark is climbing the pharma ladder with branded and specialty medicine

Pharma major Glenmark is strategically plotting its way up, all by shifting its focus to branded and speciality medicine and ensuring it gets its R&D right
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: Jun 09, 2024
Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Photo: Milind Shelte)
Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Photo: Milind Shelte)

Mumbai’s afternoon sun has bathed Glenmark House in Andheri East in a warm glow as Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, strides into a boardroom for an interview. Saldanha, who has led Glenmark for nearly 30 years, the last 12 as CMD, has had enough of the volatile business of making APIs or active pharmaceutical ingredients, taking debt for working capital and depending on best-selling brands with margins measured in teaspoons.

