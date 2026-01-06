Business Today
How India is trying to balance innovation and safety in its AI governance structure

As AI adoption accelerates across sectors, India&rsquo;s AI governance road map aims to balance innovation with safety, accountability and strategic autonomy

Nidhi Singal
Print Edition: 04 Jan, 2026
Last year, some social media users came across an advertisement featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing an investment plan.