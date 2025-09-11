How insurance became the seventh most profitable sector in the BT500 list despite thin margins 

If Chinese private sector insurance giant Ping An Insurance were a bank, its $158 billion revenue would place it alongside UK banking giant HSBC and Spain’s Santander, and ahead of Royal Bank of Canada. Though it matches investment banking giant Goldman Sachs with assets of $1.77 trillion, its $17.6 billion profit is well below HSBC’s $22.97 billion and other banks with similar scale. This explains the nature of the insurance business—lower leverage, higher claims, limited product suite, and modest investment yields, all of which keep margins lower than in banking.