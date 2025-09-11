Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
How insurance became the seventh most profitable sector in the BT500 list despite thin margins 

How insurance became the seventh most profitable sector in the BT500 list despite thin margins 

Insurance is the seventh most profitable sector in the BT500 list despite thin margins and limited number of listed players. Technology adoption and product innovation may keep it buzzing over the next few years.

Anand Adhikari
Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: 14 Sep, 2025
How insurance became the seventh most profitable sector in the BT500 list despite thin margins 
How insurance became the seventh most profitable sector in the BT500 list despite thin margins 

If Chinese private sector insurance giant Ping An Insurance were a bank, its $158 billion revenue would place it alongside UK banking giant HSBC and Spain’s Santander, and ahead of Royal Bank of Canada. Though it matches investment banking giant Goldman Sachs with assets of $1.77 trillion, its $17.6 billion profit is well below HSBC’s $22.97 billion and other banks with similar scale. This explains the nature of the insurance business—lower leverage, higher claims, limited product suite, and modest investment yields, all of which keep margins lower than in banking.