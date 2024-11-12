scorecardresearch
MPW Repeat Winners: How Isha Ambani's aggressive leadership is driving Reliance Retail’s record growth

MPW Repeat Winners: How Isha Ambani's aggressive leadership is driving Reliance Retail’s record growth

Her leadership helped Reliance Retail Ventures report Rs 3.06 lakh crore in gross revenue in FY24 compared to Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY23
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Isha Ambani 32, Director, Ril, Reliance Retail & Reliance Jio Infocomm
Isha Ambani 32, Director, Ril, Reliance Retail & Reliance Jio Infocomm

In India’s retail sector today, scale is a strategic advantage; however, expanding from a large base is difficult. Isha Ambani is cognisant of this and has shown a compelling blend of growth and necessary aggression. Her leadership helped Reliance Retail Ventures report Rs 3.06 lakh crore in gross revenue in FY24 compared to Rs 2.6 lakh crore in FY23; net profit also rose to Rs 11,127 crore from Rs 11,101 crore in FY23. Reliance Retail now boasts a store count of 18,946 with a total area of 79.4 million sq. ft. It operates in various formats, including fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics, grocery, and digital commerce. Recently, she has made her moves in the fiercely competitive fast-moving consumer goods space and is relying on her skills to make an impact here too, like in retail.

