How JSW Group is driving MG Motor India’s push for local manufacturing and ‘Indianisation’
With diversified conglomerate JSW Group coming on board, the JSW MG Motor India management is making a concerted push towards 'Indianising' the company and expanding local manufacturing. These initiatives, it feels, will help it stay ahead of the curve
Picture this: The year, 1980. The place, India. Television broadcasts are in black & white. Telephones occupy pride of place in many homes. Bollywood blockbuster Qurbani has introduced disco music to the masses with its hit song “Aap Jaisa Koi”. And during office hours, roads in most cities see a steady rush of Bajaj scooters; and Ambassador and Fiat cars that are manufactured by Kolkata-based Hindustan Motors and Mumbai-based Premier Automobiles, respectively.