scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
How JSW Group is driving MG Motor India’s push for local manufacturing and ‘Indianisation’

Feedback

How JSW Group is driving MG Motor India’s push for local manufacturing and ‘Indianisation’

With diversified conglomerate JSW Group coming on board, the JSW MG Motor India management is making a concerted push towards 'Indianising' the company and expanding local manufacturing. These initiatives, it feels, will help it stay ahead of the curve
Arnab Dutta
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Oct 27, 2024
The JSW MG Motor India management is making a concerted push towards 'Indianising' the company
The JSW MG Motor India management is making a concerted push towards 'Indianising' the company

Picture this: The year, 1980. The place, India. Television broadcasts are in black & white. Telephones occupy pride of place in many homes. Bollywood blockbuster Qurbani has introduced disco music to the masses with its hit song “Aap Jaisa Koi”. And during office hours, roads in most cities see a steady rush of Bajaj scooters; and Ambassador and Fiat cars that are manufactured by Kolkata-based Hindustan Motors and Mumbai-based Premier Automobiles, respectively.

×