How JSW Group is driving MG Motor India’s push for local manufacturing and ‘Indianisation’

Picture this: The year, 1980. The place, India. Television broadcasts are in black & white. Telephones occupy pride of place in many homes. Bollywood blockbuster Qurbani has introduced disco music to the masses with its hit song “Aap Jaisa Koi”. And during office hours, roads in most cities see a steady rush of Bajaj scooters; and Ambassador and Fiat cars that are manufactured by Kolkata-based Hindustan Motors and Mumbai-based Premier Automobiles, respectively.