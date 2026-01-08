Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUnion BudgetUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
magazine
deep dive
How new-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool but others warn of its negative consequences

How new-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool but others warn of its negative consequences

New-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool, one that can process vast datasets on a scale no human can match. But some market veterans warn that it has the potential to amplify herd behaviour and trigger flash crashes.

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
Print Edition: 18 Jan, 2026
How new-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool but others warn of its negative consequences
How new-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool but others warn of its negative consequences

Depending on who you are listening to, artificial intelligence (AI) is either the holy grail of investing or a phenomenon that can undermine stock market probity and integrity. Both sides argue their case with reason, conviction and passion.