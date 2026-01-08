How new-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool but others warn of its negative consequences
New-age traders see AI as an indispensable tool, one that can process vast datasets on a scale no human can match. But some market veterans warn that it has the potential to amplify herd behaviour and trigger flash crashes.
Depending on who you are listening to, artificial intelligence (AI) is either the holy grail of investing or a phenomenon that can undermine stock market probity and integrity. Both sides argue their case with reason, conviction and passion.