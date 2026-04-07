How NTPC, under CMD Gurdeep Singh, is diversifying energy supplies

NTPC achieved an important green milestone in FY25 with the listing of its green energy business, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a clear move to tap the next phase of growth in the power sector by balancing conventional and non-conventional sources, ensuring reliability, affordability, and sustainability.

The company, with an installed capacity of 80 gigawatts (GW), generates power from coal, gas, liquid fuel, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind and other renewable energy sources. Currently, 33.7 GW capacity is under construction, comprising 16.9 GW of coal, 2.2 GW of hydro, and 14.6 GW of renewable. NTPC has also entered the energy storage business to support India’s plans for grid stability and renewable integration.





Consolidated installed and commercial capacity was 85 GW as of 9MFY26 compared to 76 GW in 9MFY25, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year. “Despite subdued power demand in the current year, the company remains confident about sustained incremental growth going forward. Additionally, the company is well-positioned to leverage its strong balance sheet and focus on timely project commissioning, plant efficiency and balance sheet discipline,” brokerage firm Geojit BNP Paribas said recently.

In FY25, NTPC, under Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, made major progress in expanding the renewable energy footprint. NTPC Group’s commercial capacity reached 7.9 GW in FY25. Of the 3.9 GW capacity added in FY25, 3.3 GW was renewable, underscoring commitment to a diversified and clean portfolio.

Singh, with NTPC since 2016, has been instrumental in the company’s growth and securing its future. He was slated to retire in July 2025 but given a one-year extension. During his nearly decade-long stint with the country's largest power generation company, he has launched a series of initiatives and brought about cultural changes to maintain NTPC’s position as a leading global energy company.

Singh has positioned NTPC at the forefront of energy transition and started initiatives like aggressive renewable addition, green hydrogen, acquisitions, biomass, waste-to-wealth and CCU (carbon capture and utilisation) to transform NTPC from merely a “coal-based power generating company” to a “sustainable integrated energy company”. He has been felicitated in the BT-PWC India’s Best CEOs list under the Urban Visionary-Power category.

During FY25, the group capex rose to Rs 44,636 crore, a notable increase from Rs 35,385 crore in FY24. On a standalone basis, capex recorded strong growth, reaching Rs 22,965 crore from Rs 19,444 crore in the previous year.

The company is also working in energy storage to support India’s grid stability and renewable integration with a focus on pumped storage projects to the tune of 20 GW. It is also active in the nuclear energy sector with an ambitious goal to develop 30 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. This is nearly one-third of the country’s 100 GW nuclear power target by 2047.

“We are collaborating with various nuclear technology providers and state governments to set up projects of our own,” Singh said at an event last year.

In FY25, the government gave ASHVINI (Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture of NPCIL and NTPC Ltd) the green light to build, own, and operate nuclear power plants. The company is executing the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project comprising four units of 700 MW reactors.

As India accelerates its energy transition while ensuring reliable power for a growing economy, NTPC, under Singh, is positioning itself at the centre of this shift.

@richajourno