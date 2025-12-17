How Nyrika Holkar is creating a smarter, more trusted Godrej Enterprises Group

I was always interested in law. There were lawyers on both sides of the family,” says Nyrika Holkar with a smile. What drew her to the field was the approach to thinking and structuring arguments. When she discussed this with her parents, they advised her to do something more broad-based. She went for an undergraduate degree in philosophy and economics from Colorado College followed by a master’s in law from University College in London. Today, she oversees a diversified set of businesses—traditional and modern—as Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group, which came into being this April after the Godrej family’s realignment of shareholding across group companies. To Holkar, the transformation underway is driven by a clear purpose: to stay deeply connected to customers. A core part of the strategy will be digital.