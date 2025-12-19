How Shveta Arya is amping up Cummins India’s ‘cool quotient’

Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Ltd, feels a woman faces gender bias even if she has been in decision-making positions for years. Despite working at the power systems maker for nine years, there are still times when the customer won’t look her in the eye or finds it hard to believe that she understands the company’s products. “Having your voice heard in the room is among the biggest challenges,” says Arya, who stepped into this role last year. “Some of us may have changed, but society at large hasn’t,” she says.