How smarter robots are pulling manufacturing shop floors to the future

Manufacturing takes a leap as new-age robots combine AI reasoning with vision systems to manage tasks like assembly, inspection and predictive maintenance.

Priyanka Sangani
Print Edition: 23 Nov, 2025
At the ABB Smart Power factory in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, the quality inspection process is no longer manual. An artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled camera takes pictures of the finished moulded case circuit breaker (MCCB) from five sides and checks against the algorithm for defects such as terminal thickness, height, printing errors and scratches. Only when all the parameters are met—no smudged text, printing error or structural damage—is the MCCB cleared for packaging. Saju SR, Senior Vice President, Smart Power Division, ABB India, claims zero returns since the system was implemented. The system has brought a level of precision that is impossible for a human being.

 