How Swiggy is aiming for profitability through foray into quick commerce
After food delivery platform Swiggy's listing, the focus has shifted back to how its businesses, including the nascent quick commerce foray through Instamart, can get profitable. It needs to move fast because the competition is heating up
Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy Co-founder and CEO (Photo:Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)
As founding stories go, Swiggy’s is fascinating and one that is emblematic of the start-up journey in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. Swiggy was born "over two good beers” with Co-founder Nandan Reddy at Arbor Brewing, a craft brewery in Bengaluru, says Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO of the firm.