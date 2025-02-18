scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
How Swiggy is aiming for profitability through foray into quick commerce

Feedback

How Swiggy is aiming for profitability through foray into quick commerce

After food delivery platform Swiggy's listing, the focus has shifted back to how its businesses, including the nascent quick commerce foray through Instamart, can get profitable. It needs to move fast because the competition is heating up
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Feb 16, 2025
Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy Co-founder and CEO (Photo:Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)
Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy Co-founder and CEO (Photo:Selvaprakash Lakshmanan)

As founding stories go, Swiggy’s is fascinating and one that is emblematic of the start-up journey in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru. Swiggy was born "over two good beers” with Co-founder Nandan Reddy at Arbor Brewing, a craft brewery in Bengaluru, says Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO of the firm.

×