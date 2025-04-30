Business Today
How the premium end of the market is driving real estate sales

After scaling new peaks since the pandemic, the housing market slowed significantly in 2024. Only the premium end of the market is driving sales now.

Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: 11 May, 2025
Rich Pickings
Rich Pickings

Young and upwardly mobile professionals have for long equated success with ownership of a premium home—perhaps a three- or four-bedroom condo in a gated community with acres of greenery and a clubhouse that comes with a gym, swimming pool and spa.