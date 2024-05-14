HUL is leveraging a motivated workforce for growth advantages; here's how

The first thing that a chuffed Anuradha Razdan tells you is that she has completed 25 years at FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). She passed out from the prestigious XLRI in Jamshedpur in 1999 and joined HUL as a management trainee. She has been there since. And to be fair to Razdan, a steady career path has helped her a great deal. In these years, she has grown from a management trainee to Executive Director (HR) and CHRO, HUL & Unilever South Asia. And since we met her in late April, it has been announced that she would now move to a global role as Unilever’s Chief Reward & Organisation Development Officer.