scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
ICICI Bank rewrites the rulebook: Redefining service and value to captivate customers

Feedback

ICICI Bank rewrites the rulebook: Redefining service and value to captivate customers

ICICI Bank is effecting a cultural shift to win over more customers. With a focus on service excellence and value-driven engagement, the strategy is delivering impressive results
Anand Adhikari
Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
SANDEEP BAKHSHI, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank
SANDEEP BAKHSHI, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank

Karmanye Vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana, this Sanskrit phrase from the Bhagavad Gita (it roughly translates to “You have the right to perform your duties, but you are not necessarily entitled to the fruits of your actions”) seems to be the motto of ICICI Bank under Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Bakhshi.

×