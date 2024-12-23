ICICI Bank rewrites the rulebook: Redefining service and value to captivate customers
ICICI Bank is effecting a cultural shift to win over more customers. With a focus on service excellence and value-driven engagement, the strategy is delivering impressive results
SANDEEP BAKHSHI, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank
Karmanye Vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana, this Sanskrit phrase from the Bhagavad Gita (it roughly translates to “You have the right to perform your duties, but you are not necessarily entitled to the fruits of your actions”) seems to be the motto of ICICI Bank under Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Bakhshi.