ICICI Bank's unified 'One Bank, One Team' approach is attracting international recognition; here's why

It’s a tale as old as sports. A highly skilled sportsperson, whose ability is frequently doubted and who is overlooked repeatedly, storms onto the global stage and proves the doubters horribly wrong. Perhaps no career better captures this arc than that of cricketing legend Mohinder Amarnath. He was doubted constantly and dropped from the team, only to defy all the odds at the 1983 World Cup that India won—the quintessential ‘comeback man’ of Indian sports.