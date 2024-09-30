IIM Lucknow: The B-school focussed on the cause of nation-building

A ripple starts small, but its impact can be vast,” goes an old saying. This resonates profoundly with the work of 40-year-old IIM Lucknow (IIML), that has taken up the cause of nation-building. Through initiatives spanning advisory, training, outreach, and research, IIML is not just shaping policy, but also fostering innovation and empowerment. That is besides its primary task of churning out tomorrow’s managers.

Professor Archana Shukla, Director of IIML, says the institute’s Enterprise Incubation Centre (EIC) hosts more than 110-plus start-ups, with a collective valuation of more than Rs 2,000-plus crore, “demonstrating its significant contribution to the start-up ecosystem and economic development of the nation to create Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

From strengthening planning departments to empowering MSMEs and promoting well-being, IIML’s impact is far-reaching. The institution’s commitment to measuring this impact through rigorous assessments and feedback ensures that its efforts are not just well-intentioned, but also well-directed.

“We have been appointed by NITI Aayog and the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the ‘Lead Knowledge Institute’ to conduct studies, stakeholder consultations, workshops and conferences for strengthening the functioning of the planning department of Uttar Pradesh,” says Shukla. IIML recently collaborated with the United Nations Development Programme and the School of Policy and Governance, to conduct a workshop and capacity-building programme for policymakers to enable the Just Transition of MSMEs. Policymakers from eight states, along with the UNDP team, attended the workshop, says Shukla.

And it’s not done yet. “Under the aegis of EIC, and in partnership with Microsoft India, we are poised to start a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology—an initiative supported by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under its StartinUP policy,” says Shukla, adding that it aims to create and nurture 100 start-ups in the blockchain domain over the next five years.

Coming to its primary task, IIML—that also has a campus in Noida—ensures that students are well-versed in global business concepts and strategies by using international case studies, simulations, and specialised courses on international business, global economics, and cross-cultural management.

The institute has incorporated international perspectives into its curriculum and research. “We have established strategic partnerships with several leading international business schools and universities, offering student exchange programmes,” says Shukla. “These programmes allow students to study abroad for a term, gaining exposure to different cultures, business practices, and pedagogy. Partner institutions include universities in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.”

Shukla says that the faculty and students engage in collaborative research with foreign peers, participate in international conferences, and publish their research in reputed global journals. “This fosters a cross-pollination of ideas and enhances the quality and impact of research output. Many of our faculty feature among the top 2% of researchers for single-year impact in the world as per the study conducted by Stanford University. All these efforts create a synergistic approach to fostering a global mindset.”

This shows in the placement performance of IIML, ranked 2nd on the BT-MDRA India’s Best B-schools Survey 2024. This year, the institute achieved 100% placement, securing 634 offers for 576 students and placing them across many roles in consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics, sales and marketing, operations, retail e-commerce, etc., with top recruiters from across the globe. Shukla says that the highest domestic and international CTC offered to students touched Rs 65 lakh per annum and Rs 1.23 crore, respectively.

It is evident that IIML is not just a place of learning; it’s a community that fosters intellectual curiosity, creativity, and leadership. The institute’s strong alumni network also provides students with valuable mentorship and career opportunities.

@ImNavneetDubey