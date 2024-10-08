IIM Mumbai: Why the institute is looking to make great strides in becoming a premier B-School
As a 'debutant', IIM Mumbai is looking to make the most of its strategic advantages like being in India's financial capital. Others better watch out
IIM Mumbai: Why the institute is looking to make great strides in becoming a premier B-School
The mood is visibly joyful. It is Teacher’s Day, and there is buzz of a big-ticket investment to enhance the picturesque campus. Students in formal attire go about their business on campus with a spring in their step.